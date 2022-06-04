Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 61,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.29% of FirstEnergy worth $66,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $253,315,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after acquiring an additional 626,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,897,000 after acquiring an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

FE stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

