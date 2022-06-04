Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,612 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $59,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $244.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

