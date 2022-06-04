Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.81 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.