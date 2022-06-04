Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of CGC opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

