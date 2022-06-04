Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 198,987 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,987 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 746,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 988,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 131,178 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

