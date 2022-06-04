Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.08% of NICE worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $199.87 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

