Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152,482 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

