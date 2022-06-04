Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $31.84 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 489,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,729,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.