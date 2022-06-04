Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $36.97 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $58.67 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.22. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.
TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
