Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $9.07 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

