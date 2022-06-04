Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

