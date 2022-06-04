Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $134.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

