Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,553 shares of company stock worth $1,023,653. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE opened at $51.41 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.