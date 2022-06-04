Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 4,330 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.68% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $25,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 333,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 406,900 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

