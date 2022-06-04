Capital International Investors Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.45% of TC Energy worth $1,572,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $58.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.