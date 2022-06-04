Capital International Investors Buys 1,898,932 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.50% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $1,110,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

PXD opened at $279.47 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.