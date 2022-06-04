Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 7.64% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $689,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

NYSE BHVN opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.