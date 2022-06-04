Capital International Investors Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.66% of RingCentral worth $1,667,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.68.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

