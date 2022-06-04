Capital International Investors Has $741.83 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,187 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.47% of MSCI worth $741,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $438.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.64 and its 200 day moving average is $520.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

