Capital International Investors Has $820.55 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $820,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $186.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

