Capital International Investors Has $887.89 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $887,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average of $134.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

