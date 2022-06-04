Capital International Investors Purchases 188,420 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.47% of Yum! Brands worth $596,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after acquiring an additional 285,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 875,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,578,000 after acquiring an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

