Capital International Investors Purchases 2,484,842 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,411,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,916,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,084 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,192,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.84 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

