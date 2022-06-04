Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.77% of Waste Connections worth $1,337,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

WCN stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

