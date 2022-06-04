Capital International Investors Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,940,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689,476 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,266,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7,529.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

NYSE LHX opened at $243.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.12. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.