Capital International Investors Trims Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.21% of Ryanair worth $977,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

