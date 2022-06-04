Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 122 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 303,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300,882 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.18 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

