Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 229 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

