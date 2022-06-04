Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 359 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,049,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 95,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 26,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.
Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.56 and a 200 day moving average of $516.55.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.
Intuit Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
