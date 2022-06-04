Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 359 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,049,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 95,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 26,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $408.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.56 and a 200 day moving average of $516.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.