Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $60,124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $478.37 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.08 and a 200-day moving average of $416.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

