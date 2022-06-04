Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 81,607 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Progressive by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,089,000 after buying an additional 858,706 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Progressive by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 478,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after buying an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Progressive by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,628,000 after buying an additional 164,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

