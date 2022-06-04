Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.02% of Zoetis worth $1,174,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.01 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.67 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

