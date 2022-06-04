Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,263 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 11.15% of Woodward worth $769,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $12,936,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Woodward by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWD opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

