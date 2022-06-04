Capital Research Global Investors Buys 9,910,156 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.12% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,003,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE:PAGS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.