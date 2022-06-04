Capital Research Global Investors Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,421 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Copart were worth $569,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

Shares of CPRT opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.41 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

