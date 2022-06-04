Capital Research Global Investors Has $795.88 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.07% of Penumbra worth $795,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.67 and its 200-day moving average is $214.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

