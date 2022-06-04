Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 74,601 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.40% of NVR worth $1,111,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,428.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,998.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,381.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,980.46.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.