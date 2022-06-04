Capital Research Global Investors Sells 128,797 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,797 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 7.72% of Williams-Sonoma worth $952,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,030 shares of company stock worth $4,823,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

