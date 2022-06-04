Capital Research Global Investors Sells 31,319 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,219,133 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 9.70% of Integra LifeSciences worth $550,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock valued at $10,129,401. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

