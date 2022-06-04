Capital World Investors Buys 6,453,749 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 289.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,248,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arista Networks by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 765,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,057,000 after buying an additional 571,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $115,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,207.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,820 shares of company stock valued at $73,653,591. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.