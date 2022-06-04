Capital World Investors Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,187 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.52% of Adobe worth $1,394,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

ADBE stock opened at $429.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.65 and a 200-day moving average of $492.84. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.