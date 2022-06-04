Capital World Investors Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.46% of TC Energy worth $1,579,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TC Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.