Capital World Investors Has $1.71 Billion Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $1,706,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK opened at $218.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.