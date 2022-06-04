Capital World Investors Has $947.83 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,624,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 12.16% of NovoCure worth $947,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NovoCure by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,654. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NVCR stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -142.48 and a beta of 0.88. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.