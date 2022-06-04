Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,867,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.63% of General Mills worth $1,069,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $91,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 277.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

