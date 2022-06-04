Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,240,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,136 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,850,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

