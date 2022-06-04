Capital World Investors Purchases 5,102 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,535,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.11% of Floor & Decor worth $1,499,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 297,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.