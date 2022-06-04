Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 12.4%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 38,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 608,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $320,421.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,856.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,299.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,050 shares of company stock worth $1,768,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

