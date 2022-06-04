CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading 14.4% Higher

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 18,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 454,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group dropped their target price on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CareMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareMax by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

