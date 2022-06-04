Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,229.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $26.52 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

